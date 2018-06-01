Salvation Army & Sandy’s Donuts Celebrate National Donut Day

FARGO, ND – It’s a delicious day: National Donut Day.

The Salvation Army and Sandy’s Donuts teamed up for a tasty fundraiser at the Fargo Theatre Friday. Free original World War One treats were given out, and there was was free music and a comedy sketch show.

Volunteers also spent their morning going to 43 locations in the metro to share donuts with first responders, military and the media.

“Also, the community is large because they do support us well, and we’re appreciative of their support. And we’re very appreciative of Sandy’s making 110 dozen donuts for us to give away. They’re very nice to us.”

$1 from every dozen donuts at Sandy’s goes to the Salvation Army. That’s a lot of dough!