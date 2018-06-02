2018 Minnesota DFL Nominations: State Rep. Erin Murphy Endorsed for Governor

That left state Rep. Erin Murphy and U.S. Rep Tim Walz in the race

MINNESOTA — A back and forth evening for democrats down in Rochester as they take six rounds to select representative Erin Murphy as their endorsement for the state’s top office.

She won by acclimation which is overwhelming vocal support.

It has been a day filled with a lot of ups and downs.

Before voting began, delegates heard from all 3 candidates.

After the second ballot, state auditor, Rebecca Otto pulled out.

And after a few hours of voting, Murphy, who is from St. Paul, came out on top. As delegates approached a seventh ballot, Murphy led with 58 percent of the vote, and Tim Walz had over two percent of the vote in the race to clinch the Democratic endorsement for Governor.

As you can imagine, It’s been a day filled with a lot of activity…and a lot of emotion.

Murphy is a former nurse, who has made health care the cornerstone of her campaign.

Throughout the day, Murphy supporters could be heard chanting, “Fight with Me.”

As Murphy accepted the nomination, she thanked the delegates.

“I believe in the kind of politics…together we are unstoppable,” Murphy said

I’m told that U.S. Rep. Tim Walz still has plans to run in the primary.

Otto stated today that she’s going to take time this weekend to figure out her next course of action.