Advocates Wear Orange for Gun Violence Awareness Day

Organizers say there can be a balance between Second Amendment rights and common sense legislation

FARGO, N.D. — The F–M chapter of the group Moms Demand Action held their own local event to take part in National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

People wore orange to honor the lives lost to gun violence and to promote safety.

“Gun control isn’t what we’re after. We’re after safety for our children. Whether it be in schools, people in our community, responsibility for gun owners. None of this is about gun control. It’s about safety and how we can come together to make our country a safer place,” Cathy Lee, a volunteer for Moms Demand Action, said.

Organizers say they support the Second Amendment but think there can be balance between both sides.

“It’s important for people to understand Moms Demand Action is a firm supporter of the Second Amendment. Second Amendment and good gun legislation can sit side by side. They’re not mutually exclusive,” Cheryl Biller, chapter leader of Moms Demand Action N.D., said.

The group wore the color orange because of a teen named Hadiya Pendleton who was killed to gun violence in 2013. Her friends asked people to wear her favorite color, orange, in her honor.

Moms Demand Action say there’s another meaning too.

“It ties into the world of guns and hunting. Orange is the bright color you wear to make sure you don’t get shot so that others see you. So we feel like it makes a good connection,” Biller said.

While today was about honoring those who lost their lives, the group says they also want to educate people.

“If we want to be safe in our communities, we need to do something. Moms Demand Action has decided the way to approach that is through education and voting. We are doing good research to find out what are good ways to tackle the problem, to make a difference, so people aren’t killed by gun violence and then trying to influence our legislators,” Biller said.

Moms Demand Action was founded in 2012 in response to the Sandy Hook shooting.