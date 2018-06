BREAKING NEWS: Police Find Dead Female and Male with Gunshot Wound in Fargo Garage

Police say based on the investigation, they are not seeking anyone else related to the shooting.

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Police were called to an apartment complex on the 300 block of Prairiewood Circle South for a male with a gunshot wound, but also found a deceased female.

The male was found in his garage by a citizen when they heard someone yelling for help and was transported to a hospital for injuries.

While emergency services were helping the man, officers found the woman’s body inside a vehicle, in the garage that belonged to the injured male and deceased woman.

They also say they will released names of those involved early next week.

We have a crew on scene and will update you with information as it becomes available.