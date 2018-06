Central Cass Softball Dominates to Claim State Title

Squirrels capture school's third title since 2012

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Central Cass Squirrels lit up the scoreboard on their way to claiming the class B softball state title with the 11-0 win over Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis and Clark on Saturday.

This is the squirrels third state title since the sport of softball became sanctioned in 2012.