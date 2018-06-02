Century Crushes Red River for Baseball State Title

The Patriots claim first state title in baseball in school history.

FARGO, N.D. — The Bismarck Century Patriots claimed the school’s first baseball state title in a big way on Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field ten-running Grand Forks Red River 12-2 in five innings.

The Patriots scored three runs in the first, and four in the second to get out to a commanding 7-2 lead. They later walked it off on a single in the fifth to plate their 12th run of the ballgame to end it.