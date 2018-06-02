Wrong Bra Sizes Can Lead to Health Issues

One retailer says a proper-fitting bra can be life-changing

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Many women are wearing the wrong bra size and not even know it.

The owner of Curvy Divas, a store that specializes in plus–sized clothing, says many women wear the wrong size because they’re never told how to wear one correctly. Many don’t know that larger sizes exist, because most stores don’t carry them.

Wearing the wrong bra size can lead to back aches, shoulder pain, and bad posture.

Many women who have experienced the change say the correct support is life-changing.

“They get this big like, ‘oh my gosh,’ you realize they get their hourglass shape back, instantly their back is straighter, they can stand taller, their shoulders feel better, it’s like an instant, instantly your life changes,” Rhonda Asleson, the owner of Curvy Divas, said.

Asleson says she will spend the time helping you find a bra that not only makes you more confident in your outfit, but doesn’t have a negative impact on your health.

Curvy Divas carries bras up to an “O” cup.