Wrong Bra Sizes Can Lead to Health Issues

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Many women are wearing the wrong bra size and not even know it.
The owner of Curvy Divas, a store that specializes in plus–sized clothing, says many women wear the wrong size because they’re never told how to wear one correctly. Many don’t know that larger sizes exist, because most stores don’t carry them.
Wearing the wrong bra size can lead to back aches, shoulder pain, and bad posture.
Many women who have experienced the change say the correct support is life-changing.
“They get this big like, ‘oh my gosh,’ you realize they get their hourglass shape back, instantly their back is straighter, they can stand taller, their shoulders feel better, it’s like an instant, instantly your life changes,” Rhonda Asleson, the owner of Curvy Divas, said.
Asleson says she will spend the time helping you find a bra that not only makes you more confident in your outfit, but doesn’t have a negative impact on your health.
MINNESOTA -- The Minnesota Republican Party wrapped up their convention in Duluth. Earlier today, the GOP endorsed Jeff Johnson for Governor and candidates for the state's constitutional offices. "Are we a party of the…
MINNESOTA -- A back and forth evening for democrats down in Rochester as they take six rounds to select representative Erin Murphy as their endorsement for the state's top office. She won by acclimation…