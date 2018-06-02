Yoga Meets Beer at “Viking Yoga”

The class is done with loud music

FARGO, N.D. — Drekker Brewing Company teamed up with Cross Fit Icehouse to put on Viking Yoga classes– where you can have beer while you do yoga.

Loud music plays in the background, and if you want, you can swear and joke around.

“You don’t have to be quiet the whole time. What we try to do is kind of joke around and have a little bit of banter so you’re having a good time. You can have your beer during if you want. Even take some little breaks to do that. We try to cater it to be an all levels yoga class,” Courtney Shoemaker, class instructor with Crossfit Icehouse, said.

Viking yoga classes are held every month at Drekker Brewing.