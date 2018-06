Fargo North’s Atkins Spears HS Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s nominees for the D.J. Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week pitted two plays from Fargo North against each other.

Blake Atkins takes the most votes for the Spartan baseball team on a comebacker right up the middle.

Atkins makes an adjustment to the ball skipping off the pitcher’s mound and gets the force out at second base.