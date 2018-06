Fargo Police: Shooting Saturday Was Couple’s Suicide Attempt

FARGO, N.D. – Police say a shooting the weekend in Fargo over was part of an elderly couple’s suicide attempt.

It happened inside a garage on the three hundred block of Prairiewood Drive South around 5:30 Saturday morning.

Investigators say Louis and Ila Anderson, both 85–years–old, were in failing health and tried to commit suicide by running their car with the garage door closed. When that failed, Louis got a handgun and shot his wife in the chest and turned the gun on himself.

Police say his injuries are non–life threatening and the investigation is still ongoing.