HS Softball: Kuntz Walk-Off Single Wins Marathon Game for East All-Stars

Game two in Mandan on Tuesday.

FARGO, N.D. — Not many softball games go to 11 innings. Not many of those 11 inning softball games last around just two hours but that is exactly what happened in game one of the east vs west North Dakota high school softball all-star series. The East used a walk-off hit by Grand Forks Central’s Cassidy Kuntz to score Valley City’s Kacee White to win it 2-1 in 11 innings.

The defense was stellar on both sides with some great starting pitching from Kindred-Richland’s Theresa Klinnert and Dickinson’s Amber Sickler. The West got on the board first in the top of the seventh with an RBI by Bismarck Century’s Madison Kostelecky.

The East followed up in the bottom half when Hillsboro-Central Valley’s Laura Spurgeon knocked in Central Cass’s Madison Sweep.

After the marathon game on Monday, the two teams will now travel to Mandan for game two of the series on Tuesday.