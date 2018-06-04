LIVE: Bike Sharing The Red’s Geology

Researching the Red on a bike you share.

Riding the Red River trails on a bicycle is always a great way to spend a summer’s day. Now, students at an NDSU Geology class are taking a special trip up and down the Red to gauge the river’s effect on the region’s geology — and they’re doing it with Great Rides.

The Fargo metro’s bike share company is setting the pace for bike share programs in major cities throughout the country. Great Rides’ Dylan Ramstad Skoyles sat down with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about why bike shares are a great thing for college kids, and could be shaping the future of how our city goes — and grows.