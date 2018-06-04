Schools out for the Summer and the Pools are Back for the Season!

Locations in both Fargo and West Fargo officially opened this morning. Pools in Moorhead are set to open on Friday

FARGO, N.D. — The temperatures have felt like summer but now we can fully dive into the season at local pools.

The Fargo Parks District says they usually open the Monday after the last day of school to kick off the summer and get kids excited.

But staff says it’s not just the cool water you should get excited about.

“We do have concessions at four of our five pools. We have a new concession manager and she’d added some healthy options so hopefully the public will get a chance if they come to the pools to see a few more healthy options on our concession menu too,” said Dave Klundt, with the Fargo Parks District.

