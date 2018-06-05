Collector Displays His Love For Model Trains at West Fargo Library

WEST FARGO, N.D. – A train set collection that took over 47 years to gather and assemble is on display at the West Fargo Public Library.

This is the third year Steven Wingad, is sharing his collection with others.

Wingad not only collects locomotives, but also worked on the railroad for 37 years.

He’s hoping to share and spread his passion with young kids to help expand their interests.

“Trying to get them interested in working with their hands other than just the computers and doing something else trying to get them active in other things. It’s worked out pretty good. I’ve handed out nine different train sets, so that makes me feel good when I see a little boy or little girl’s eyes open up when I say it’s theirs,” Steven Wingad said.

You can check out the train set for free from 10 AM to noon Wednesday.