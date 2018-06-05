Dalvin Cook Continues Progress on ACL Recovery

Cook injured his knee in game four of last season.
Keith Albertson,

EAGAN, Minn. — The minnesota vikings are in their third week of organized team activities, but Tuesday was a little different. Running back Dalvin Cook was out on the gridiron today for the first time since suffering a season-ending ACL tear in week four.

The second-year player out of Florida State is still wearing a brace, but he was participating in team drills.

Cook knows he has a lot of work to do to get back to where he wants to be.

“You go out there and rehab and try to get your body back in shape. But you think you’re in shape before you take four reps back to back. Then you’re like this is a different time of shape you’ve got to get in,” Cook said after the OTA. “Just getting back out there and just getting that feeling back out – getting your body back out there — I’ve got to still take those steps. It’s a long process. I’ve got a long way to go, so I’ve got to keep working.”

The Vikings’ final OTA is on Thursday.

