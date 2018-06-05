Gate City Bank Donates 30,000 Reusable Bags to Hornbacher’s Locations

The bank has donated more than one million since 2007

FARGO, N.D. — Gate City Bank wants you to do away with your plastic grocery bags for a day.

The bank donated 30,000 reusable bags to customers at Hornbacher’s locations around the metro. Gate City has given away more than one million reusable bags since 2007 to create a cleaner, greener community. Some say these small acts are what really have the most impact.

“Everyone has an impact. If it’s a small impact, you’re still having an impact. and it’s not that difficult to use a reusable bag. I know it can be hard to remember but if it’s in your car, go get it. You can do it. I believe in you. Also, if you do use plastic bags, just recycle them,” said Laura Wessberg, environmental specialist with the Cass County Solid Waste Department.

For anyone who didn’t get the chance to go to Hornbacher’s, you can stop by any Gate City location to get yourself a reusable bag.