HS Baseball Roundup: DGF Advances to Section Title Game

Wadena-Deer Creek faces Perham in the elimination bracket on Thursday.
Jeremy Klein,

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. — The DGF Rebels would not have scored in Tuesday night’s section tournament game against Wadena-Deer Creek had it not been for Nathan Leitner and Carter Kohler.

Leitner knocked in Kohler twice to help the Rebels down the Wolverines 2-1 in the winner’s bracket of the section 8-AA tournament. With the win DGF advances to the section title game and will have to be beat twice on Thursday.

The Rebels will face the winner of Wadena-Deer Creek and Perham who will play in an elimination game right before on Thursday. Perham defeated Park Rapids 4-1 and the Jackets then defeated Frazee 12-0 to avoid elimination on Tuesday.

