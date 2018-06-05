LIVE: “We Play In Fargo” Bringing Musicians Together For Record Jam Session

10-Day Event Ending With 72-Hour Jam Session

Musician Julian Ruck joins the KVRR morning show to talk about the “We Play In Fargo” concert series.

Local bands are playing nightly concerts at the Broadway Garage in downtown Fargo nightly through Thursday, June 7th, from 5-9 p.m.

The series will culminate in a 72-hour non-stop jam session at The Cellar underneath Front Street Taproom starting at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Ruck says the show would break the existing world record for a continuous jam session by 22 hours.

For a preview of the musical fun, he plays a song for us called “A Little Bit Of Love”.

You can find more information by clicking here.