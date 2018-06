Man Dies After Pickup Plunges Into Valley City Area Lake

Courtesy: Barnes County Sheriff's Office

VALLEY CITY, ND (KFGO) – A Sanborn man who lost control of his pickup and drove into Hobart Lake west of Valley City Monday has died.

He’s identified as 64 year-old Terry Swenson. Swenson was headed west on Barnes Co. Rd. 22 when his pickup went into the lake. The Valley City Rural Fire District dive team pulled Swenson from he pickup.

He was first taken to Mercy Hospital in Valley City and then airlifted to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo where he died.