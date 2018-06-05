One In Custody After Pursuit North of Fargo

The search by Cass and Traill County deputies, with assistance from a blood hound, was centered just off I-29 near the Grandin exit. where one, possible two occupants ran on foot.

GRANDIN, N.D. (KFGO) – Cass County authorities say investigation is on-going into a wide-scale search that followed a brief pursuit north of Fargo early this morning.

Sheriff’s Corporal Joe Hedin tells KFGO News it started when a driver fled a traffic stop shortly before 2 this morning in the Grandin area.

The search by Cass and Traill County deputies, with assistance from a blood hound, was centered just off I-29 near the Grandin exit. where one, possible two occupants ran on foot.

Under arrest is 34 year old Darrel St. Claire.

He’s jailed in Cass County on charges ranging from drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, driving under suspension and fleeing an officer.

Hedin says they’re still trying to determine if there were actually two suspects who fled.

The vehicle left the roadway and ended up in a farm field. A woman who remained in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries and released.

Hedin says one man was also slightly injured.

He’s in custody, wanted on unrelated warrants.