Opioid Overdose Drug Naloxone Has Been Recalled

A lifesaving drug used to save people from opioid overdoses is being recalled.

The maker of Naloxone, also called Narcan, has discovered what it calls loose particulate matter on the syringe’s plunger. The medication has been quarantined by hospitals, distributors and retailers as a precaution.

“It would just cause maybe more of a patient reaction, so there’s a wide variety of things that could happen. So, it could potentially cause, you know, some local irritation more so than normal. Very worst case would be, like, an embolism,” NDSU Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice Elizabeth Skoy said.

This recall is only for Naloxone used in syringes, and not the nasal spray.

So far, there are no reports of issues or injuries from recalled syringes.