Thinking Green: Scrap Lumber into Mulch

It's getting hot out there. Get some hot tips on keeping your plants cool and green.
Emily Welker,

As the mercury inches ever closer to the 90 mark this summer, your plants are going to need some help keeping their cool. One of the best ways to retain moisture in the soil around their roots is mulch.

Here’s a way you can go green when it comes to being green in the landscaping department. Find out how scrap lumber can be turned into mulching material in this week’s Thinking Green with Danny Lipford.

