Early Voting in Cass County Runs Through Friday

Early voting runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CASS COUNTY, N.D. — Primary Election Day is next Tuesday for North Dakota. If you want to avoid the lines, early voting runs through Friday in Cass County.

You can vote from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at Ramada Inn on 13th Avenue South in Fargo or at Double Tree on Beaton Drive in West Fargo.

There’s also a voting location at Days Inn in Casselton.

You don’t need to register; just bring your I.D. and something that proves you’re a legal resident.

Even though Tuesday is a primary election, it does serve as the general election for the city, park board, and school races.

“Our country runs on a democracy. People need to express their opinion. Doesn’t matter if your opinion is different than mine. Your vote counts just as much. And particularly for this election, it’s a general election for some of the entities,” Michael Montplaisir, Cass County auditor, said.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and you must vote in your precinct.