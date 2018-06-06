Fargo City Commission Candidates Participate in Forum

FARGO, N.D. — Candidates for Fargo City Commission participated in a forum to discuss their positions ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Candidates answered a variety of questions covering current issues, regional and national trends, and outlook for the future.

One of the questions was about if Fargo should become a sanctuary city.

“We have very strong services in the Fargo area, but as far as being a sanctuary city and all that entails, no,” Tim Flakoll said.

“We have fantastic schools that are welcoming for new Americans. We have jobs available… being productive is more important than being a sanctuary city,” Tony Gehrig said.

On special assessments, some candidates say there could be some changes.

“There are some things that need to be addressed… The main thing is arterials that’s affecting special assessments,” Dave Piepkorn said.

“We have over the years become a little too reliant on special assessments… we’re pretty maxed out,” Arlette Preston said.

“We need to focus on development of the central business section instead of pushing the city out… revitalizing the downtown area,” Lenny Tweeden said.

“We need to fill the areas we’ve invested in with infrastructure, that will help us add value to our city,” Michael Williams said.

As for making downtown a more balanced area…

“I think we need to be more creative in what we put in our downtown,” Liz Maddock-Johnson said.

“Fargo must be a place where people want to live,” Linda Boyd said.

Nine candidates are vying for the seats currently held by Tony Gehrig and Dave Piepkorn. Both men are running for another term.