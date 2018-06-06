Happy Harry’s RibFest Kicks Off

You Can Start Piling Up The Ribs At 11 a.m. Wednesday

Four days of ribs, music and fun begin Wednesday at the Fargodome. Happy Harry’s RibFest is a sign that summer is here in the valley.

KVRR’s Adam Ladwig talks with Aussom Aussie Barbecue as they show off their ribs and pulled pork.

The owner of Aussom Aussie moved here from Australia and brought Australian-style barbecue to the U.S.

Australian barbecue often features fruit-bases sauces for the meat.

RibFest features almost any kind of rib, brisket, and pulled pork you can imagine, along with tons of other food options. RibFest is open from 11 to 11 through June 9th.

There will be nightly concerts, and games for the kids.

You can find out more about RibFest by clicking here.