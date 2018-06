Third Candidate for Otter Tail County Sheriff

Perham Police Chief Jason Hoaby enters the race

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — Perham Police Chief Jason Hoaby has jumped into the race for Otter Tail County Sheriff.

His entrance into the race makes it a three-way contest in the August primary.

Fergus Falls Police Chief Kile Bergren and Otter Tail Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Barry Fitzgibbons also want to succeed long-time Sheriff Brian Schlueter.

He decided back in March to retire at the end of 2018.