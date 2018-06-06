Town of the Year Voting Is Now Open!

You Might Like
Man Charged With Wife's Murder After Suicide Pact
FARGO, N.D. -- A Fargo man has been charged with the murder of his wife after the couple made a suicide pact. Louis and Ila Averson, an elderly couple in poor health, planned to kill…
Miss America Organization Says "Bye Bye Bikinis", Gets Rid of Swimsuit Competition
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- Sydney Hella has been competing in pageants for years and says it's what has challenged her and given her the confidence to become the woman she is now.…
Wahpeton School Board Election Results
WAHPETON, N.D. - Unofficial results are in for Wahpeton's school board election. Parent and Director of the Three Rivers Crisis Center Susan Rittenour and parent Jacob Kubela won the two Wahpeton seats with 45 and 46 percent of the vote…
Severe Weather
0 active weather alertsView Alert Details »