DFL Endorsed Candidate for Governor Erin Murphy Visits Moorhead

Murphy was also endorsed by Gov. Mark Dayton

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Minnesota candidate for governor, State Representative Erin Murphy makes a stop in Moorhead to share her views with voters.

Murphy just clinched the DFL’s endorsement.

Her platform focuses on education, economic security and affordable health care.

Murphy says she also recognizes the importance of the F–M Diversion Project and the impact it could have on Minnesotans’ farmland.

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson joined the gubernatorial race Monday, but Murphy says she’s not worried about the competition.

“I’m really proud to have the DFL endorsement. I got into this race 18 months ago and I’ve spent my time with the people all over the state of Minnesota building a strong, statewide campaign and that’s why we’re going to win,” Murphy said. “Additional voices just means more competition and at the end of August 14, I will be the nominee for the democratic party and I can’t wait to win the election in November.”

Murphy also made stops in New London and Granite Falls.

Jeff Johnson clinched the Republican nomination for governor.

The primary is August 14.