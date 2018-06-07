Fargo Parks District is Bringing More than the Play Ground to Parks this Summer

Fargo Park District is hosting a series of Park It! events this summer where kids can come out to the park and create take–home arts and crafts

FARGO, N.D. — It’s not officially summer without some outdoor fun and the Xcellent Art Staff are bringing their creativity to the parks!

Fargo Park District is hosting a series of Park It! events this summer where kids can come out to the park and create take–home arts and crafts.

The fun activities move each week to different neighborhoods and there are a bunch of different things to make.

Many of the kids say they love to be a part of projects like this and the free supplies are a bonus!

“I just think that it’s kind of cool that you can just be creative and do really whatever,” said Mia Pergande, a Park It! participant.

“A lot more busy but I’ve never done it out of school before so I think it’s really cool it’s been out of school,” said Nora Scherweit, a Park It! participant.

There will be nine more events on Thursday afternoons from 1 to 4.

