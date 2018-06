Late-Inning Struggles Cost RedHawks against Gary

The RailCats scored two runs in the seventh inning to win 3-2

FARGO, N.D. — The Gary Southshore RailCats only compiled four hits in their series opener against the RedHawks, but their three runs were enough to get the win.

Fargo-Moorhead took a 2-1 lead into the seventh inning. Then, Andrew Woeck gave up a pair of runs which proved to be the difference.

The series continues Friday at 7:02 p.m.