Legion Baseball: Fargo Post 2 Splits Doubleheader 1-1 Against Mandan Post 40

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Post 2 baseball hosted Mandan Post 40 in a doubleheader at Jack Williams Stadium Thursday evening.

Post 2 and Post 40 split the series 1-1.

Fargo took game one 10-0. Post 2’s Jackson Roper went 2-2 with 3 runs, 3 RBIs and a home run. Brandt Kolpack tacked on 3 RBIs en route to the victory as well.

Mandan topped Fargo in game two, 2-1 the final.