LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Tina

I wish they all could be California girls.

If you saw this pretty girl hanging out hitchhiking on the side of the road somewhere in California, you’d probably give her a ride, too. Tina and 4 Luv of Dog founder Kish Hilmert went on a little road trip of their own from Tina’s foster home to our studios to talk live with the KVRR Morning Show’s Emily Welker.

Tina and her buddy Bruce, another pittie, were wandering lost in California when two North Dakotas spotted them and picked them up to bring them all the way back here to find a forever home. The two pitties are calm, well-socialized and healthy, with beautiful coats and builds. Tina is estimated to be about 2 years old, Bruce is 4, and they both have the gentle demeanor and cooperative natures you find in the least difficult types of adult dogs.

This California-bred beauty and her buddy should go to the same home if possible, and if not, Tina in particular needs other dogs to keep her at her best. If you’re looking to open your doors to these two California cuties, check out their profiles here.