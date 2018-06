UPDATE: Man Killed in Polk Co. Crash Identified

GENTILLY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Grand Forks man is dead after a crash near Crookston around 12:30 PM Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driven by a 64-year-old Grand Forks man was heading west on Highway 2. A pickup driven by 51-year-old Christopher Bacon rear-ended the truck at the intersection of County Road 46. Bacon died at the scene and the semi driver was not hurt.

Authorities say both men were wearing seat beltsĀ and they don’t believe alcohol is a factor.