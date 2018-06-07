No More Stings To Make Low-Level Marijuana Arrests In Minneapolis

46 of 47 people arrested in sting operations from January 24 to May 24 were black

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Police in Minneapolis will stop stings to arrest people on low-level marijuana charges.

The police chief announced the new policy at the direction of Mayor Jacob Frey.

It follows a report by the Hennepin County public defender’s office that 46 of 47 people arrested in sting operations from January 24 to May 24 were black.

Almost all the cases involved the sale of 1 to 2 grams of marijuana for $10 to $20.

The chief said police were trying to reduce downtown crime but their efforts had unintended consequences.