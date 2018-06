North Dakota Couple Gets Really Close To A Brown Bear

MICHIGAN, N.D. — A Michigan, North Dakota man had a really close encounter with a bear.

A neighbor told Marv Narum Thursday morning that a bear was spotted on his property.

Narum got into his pickup and as you can see he found that bear.

He estimated it was around 6 feet tall and weighed 300 pounds.

The brown bear placed a paw on the glass preventing Narum from rolling up the window.

He says they smelled each other’s breath and the bear walked away.

His wife Deb snapped the picture.

Marv said he wasn’t the least bit scared.