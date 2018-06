One Person Dead After Crash Near Crookston

NEAR CROOKSTON, Minn. – Minnesota State Patrol says a person is dead after a crash on Hwy. 2 near Crookston Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a preliminary investigation shows it involves a semi and passenger vehicle around 1:30.

The crash remains under investigation.

