West Fargo Mayoral, City Commission Candidates Participate in Forum

They were asked a variety of questions on what's best for the city
Angela Shen,

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The Chamber hosted a forum for the candidates of West Fargo mayor and City Commission.

The candidates were asked questions about special assessments, the F–M diversion, a bond for the school district, and the future of the city.

Current Mayor Rich Mattern and Bernie Dardis are facing off for the position of mayor. On the topic of a future convention center, both candidates agree there needs to be more discussion.

“We don’t know how much it’s going to cost. We are just in the discussion stage. There’s certainly a lot more that needs to be done collaboratively with the Convention and Visitors Bureau, maybe the Chamber,” Mattern said.

“The first thing that was said by the Convention and Visitors Bureau Chief Charley Johnson…is that a convention center would never make money in West Fargo. Yet we were contemplating spending 20,000- 25,000 million dollars,” Dardis said.

Duane Hanson, Eric Gjerdevig, and Brad Olson are competing for city commission.

