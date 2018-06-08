Adopt a Team: Get to Know the World Cup Teams from Group D

A breakdown of Argentina, Croatia, Nigeria and Iceland
Keith Albertson,

The World Cup on FOX begins later this month with 32 teams trying to climb on top on the international stage.

The United States Men’s National Team is missing out after an embarrassing showing in the qualifiers.

KVRR is breaking down the entire field so you can give your fandom to another country.

This video breaks down the nations from group D: Argentina, Croatia, Nigeria and Iceland

