Congress is Deciding on Bills That Could Fund FM Diversion and Nat’l Guard Readiness Center in Fargo

WASHINGTON – Bills in the House and Senate could give millions of dollars to important Red River Valley projects.

The Army Corps of Engineers has set aside $35 million for design work for the diversion in this year’s budget.

2019 Funding bills passed in the House and in the Senate Appropriations Committee give $32 million for a North Dakota National Guard Readiness Center in Fargo.

The House legislation gives $180 million for diversion construction and repeals the Waters of the U.S. Rule.

“The administration is working on repealing the rule, which I think is also on a solid foundation to withstand legal scrutiny. It has twice before,” Republican North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer said.

“We’re going to continue to work with OMB, (Office of Management and Budget) continue to work with the corps to make sure that flood protection is a reality in the valley,” North Dakota Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp said.

There’s no date scheduled yet for the Senate to vote on the bill funding the National Guard Readiness Center.