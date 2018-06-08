Eight Arrests, Heroin Seized in Grand Forks Area Drug Bust

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Eight people have been arrested during a drug bust in the Grand Forks area Thursday.
The Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force served three warrants Wednesday. 15 grams of heroin worth an estimated $9,000 was seized.
22-year-old Ashlea Lajimodiere, 24-year-old Justin Metcalf, 27-year-old Michael Miller, 26-year-old Jayme White, 18-year-old Madisyn Obregon, 26-year-old Kayla Bailey, 30-year-old Kaylee Lembke and 24-year old Demetria Bougard, all of Grand Forks, have been taken into custody for Class B Felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance and other drug charges.
The Narcotics Task Force’s press release didn’t give a time or specific address of where the arrests took place. The investigation into those arrested and their associates is ongoing.
