Lights, Camera, Schlaction: Get to Know RedHawks Manager Michael Schlact Pt. 1

Schlact discusses his first memories of the sport of baseball and passing that passion on to his kids.

FARGO, N.D. — In part one of a continuing series to get to know Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks manager Michael Schlact, he discusses his first memories of the sport of baseball and passing his passion for the game on to his kids.