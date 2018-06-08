LIVE: Raising Awareness For Homeless Children With Golden Drive

6th Annual Community Event Set For September 29th

Sue Baron, the ray of sunshine that she is, joins Adam to talk about Golden Drive’s 6th annual Community Event.

Golden Drive Homeless Kids works to raise awareness about the homeless population in our community. Baron says too many people don’t even realize there is a homeless problem in the F/M area.

This year’s Community Event features too many things to count, including Star Wars characters, mascots, bouncy houses and a flash mob.

The event is September 29th at Bonanzaville from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.