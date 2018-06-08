Local Golfers Hit the Links to Support Landon Solberg at BMI Golf Scramble

The 10-year-old has been battling a brain tumor for the last few months
Tim Scott,

LEONARD, N.D. — A ten–year old West Fargo boy was the focus of the sixteenth annual Brian Mattson Invitational Golf Scramble.

Landon Solberg has been battling an inoperable brain tumor for the last few months, and has been going to Cincinnati for an experimental cancer treatment.

Each scramble has been dedicated to someone in the community for the last sixteen years, but he says it was a no-brainer to raise some support for Landon.

“I heard about Landon and his situation through mutual friends, and I coached one of his really dear friends on a travel basketball team, and he let us know how he was doing, and once we heard about that, we decided let’s do it for him,” said Brian Mattson, the organizer of the BMI Golf Scramble.

Landon’s father Travis says the funds raised from today’s scramble will be especially helpful as the family shuttles back and forth between West Fargo and Cincinnati.

