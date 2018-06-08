Otterdahl Misses Discus Final by 7 Centimeters

Otterdahl finishes 10th at NCAA Track and Field Championships.
Jeremy Klein,

EUGENE, Ore. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State junior Payton Otterdahl finished 10th in the discus at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Friday evening to claim second team All-America honors.

Otterdahl’s best throw of 182-0 (55.48m) came on his second of three attempts. With the top nine performers advancing to the finals for three more throws, he missed a spot in the finals by one place and only three inches.

Otterdahl became the first Bison men’s track & field athlete to compete in two events at the Division I national meet. He also placed 10th in the shot put on Wednesday.

Otterdahl’s two 10th-place finishes are tied for the fifth-best NCAA Championships finishes in NDSU’s Division I era.

The Bison men have had nine outdoor NCAA qualifiers in the throwing events in the past four seasons.

