Play of the Week Nominees: June 8

VOTE FOR THE DJ COLTER-KEN KRAFT AGENCY HS PLAY OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for the DJ Colter–Ken Kraft agency high school play of the week come from the diamond. Defense was the name of the game this week. Proving that effort matters in both the state tournament and an exhibition all–star game.

In the class B softball state tournament, Central Cass’s Madison Sweep fields the grounder at short and look at the sick pick at first base by Payton Richter for the out.

Is it better then what happened in the all–star game a few days later. Sheyenne’s Shea Weber behind the dish gets up and chases down this pop up around the circle and makes the diving catch.

Great determination and concentration from Weber.

Related Post

Dance, Dance, Dance: Sheyenne’s Andrew Rober...
Girls Basketball Roundup: DGF Erases 18 Point Defi...
American Family Insurance HS POTW Nominees 12-30
HS Basketball: Sheyenne Boys Outlast Shanley in Ov...

You Might Like

West Fargo VFW Moves to New Location

WEST FARGO, N.D. -- The West Fargo VFW is moving down the street from its old location to a brand new one in Sheyenne Plaza. The new space is nearly 11,000 square feet…

Kids Participate in Fargo Parks' Water Safety Day

FARGO, N.D. -- The Fargo Park District hosted Water Safety Day, where kids got to learn some important skills while having fun too. "They feel better when they're comfortable, and they're also safer…