Play of the Week Nominees: June 8

VOTE FOR THE DJ COLTER-KEN KRAFT AGENCY HS PLAY OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for the DJ Colter–Ken Kraft agency high school play of the week come from the diamond. Defense was the name of the game this week. Proving that effort matters in both the state tournament and an exhibition all–star game.

In the class B softball state tournament, Central Cass’s Madison Sweep fields the grounder at short and look at the sick pick at first base by Payton Richter for the out.

Is it better then what happened in the all–star game a few days later. Sheyenne’s Shea Weber behind the dish gets up and chases down this pop up around the circle and makes the diving catch.

Great determination and concentration from Weber.