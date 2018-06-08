RedHawks Fall Short in Defensive Battle With RailCats

Fargo-Moorhead is currently on a three-game losing streak.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks struggled to get on the board on Friday night and fell to the Gary SouthShore RailCats 2-1 at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks only charted four hits in the contest including a solo home run from Maikol Gonzalez in the sixth inning. Sebastian Kessay suffered the loss despite striking out eight. The Hawks will look to get back in the win column on Saturday at 6 p.m.