RedHawks Fall Short in Defensive Battle With RailCats

Fargo-Moorhead is currently on a three-game losing streak.
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks struggled to get on the board on Friday night and fell to the Gary SouthShore RailCats 2-1 at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks only charted four hits in the contest including a solo home run from Maikol Gonzalez in the sixth inning. Sebastian Kessay suffered the loss despite striking out eight. The Hawks will look to get back in the win column on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Related Post

RedHawks Walk-Off in Exhibition Home Opener
Bison Baseball Looks for Momentum in Last Stretch ...
KVRR Sports Extra Coach of the Week: Doug Simunic
RedHawks Win behind Prendergast’s Profession...

You Might Like

West Fargo VFW Moves to New Location

WEST FARGO, N.D. -- The West Fargo VFW is moving down the street from its old location to a brand new one in Sheyenne Plaza. The new space is nearly 11,000 square feet…

Kids Participate in Fargo Parks' Water Safety Day

FARGO, N.D. -- The Fargo Park District hosted Water Safety Day, where kids got to learn some important skills while having fun too. "They feel better when they're comfortable, and they're also safer…