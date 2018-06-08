University Of Minnesota Football Players Suing The School

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Nine former and current University of Minnesota football players who say their rights were violated in a sexual misconduct investigation are suing the school, alleging they’re victims of racial and gender discrimination.
The federal lawsuit was filed Friday. It stems from the university’s investigation into an alleged gang rape of a female student in 2016.
The lawsuit argues that the university turned the nine black players into scapegoats to appease federal authorities and deflect scrutiny over the school’s handling of sexual harassment allegations against white men in the athletics department.
The plaintiffs’ names aren’t included in the lawsuit.
No criminal charges were filed in the 2016 investigation. Five students were expelled or suspended, while five others were cleared.
The university says it will vigorously defend its handling of the case.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Nine former and current University of Minnesota football players who say their rights were violated in a sexual misconduct investigation are suing the school, alleging they're victims of racial and gender discrimination. The federal lawsuit was filed…
PARIS (AP) _ American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world. He was 61. CNN confirmed the death, saying in a…
NEAR CROOKSTON, Minn. - Minnesota State Patrol says a person is dead after a crash on Hwy. 2 near Crookston Thursday afternoon. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a preliminary investigation shows it involves a semi and passenger vehicle around 1:30. The…