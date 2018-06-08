West Fargo VFW Moves to New Location

The new space is nearly 11,000 feet
WEST FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo VFW is moving down the street from its old location to a brand new one in Sheyenne Plaza.

The new space is nearly 11,000 square feet and has a full bar, restaurant, dance floor, and stage for parties and events.

There is also a new POW/MIA Plaza outside of Sheyenne Plaza that’s set to open this summer.

The building is also home to several other businesses.

“We were in an aging building that had some concerns and cost to maintain it. Giving a brand new building for our community is going to be a big deal. It’s going to be more attractive to our younger members, and the proud thing about West Fargo is that they support the VFW because they know where the money goes,” Craig Johnson, senior vice commander for the West Fargo VFW, said.

The current VFW location has been in its current place since the 1970’s.

