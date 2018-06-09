RedHawks End Three-Game Skid With 3-1 Win Over Gary

The RedHawks improve to 10-11 on the season

FARGO, N.D. (American Association) — The Gary SouthShore RailCats saw their three-game winning streak come to an end after falling to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 3-1, on a wet and windy Saturday evening at Newman Outdoor Field. The loss also snapped Gary’s season-best four-game road winning streak.

Fargo-Moorhead (10-11) took their first opening lead with a pair of runs in the first. Tim Colwell led off the frame with an infield single before Brennan Metzger drew a walk. Devin Ahart followed with an RBI single to left, scoring Colwell and advancing Metzger to third. Keury De La Cruz doubled the RedHawks lead with a sacrifice fly to left-center, bringing home Metzger from third.

Gary (13-8) cut the deficit in half with a two-out run in the top of the sixth. Colin Willis reached on a two-base throwing error by Fargo-Moorhead shortstop Yhoxian Medina. Garrett Copeland moved Willis up to third with a groundout to first before Reggie Wilson delivered an RBI single up the middle, scoring Willis.

The RedHawks went back in front by two with a two-out run of their own in the bottom of the sixth. Charlie Valerio reached on a two-out, opposite-field single to left before Leo Pina brought Valerio around to score with an RBI triple to the right-center wall.

The RailCats brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth after Wilson drew a leadoff walk, however, RedHawks closer Randy McCurry (4) struck out the next three hitters to secure the win and in the save for Fargo-Moorhead. Benji Waite (1-1) recorded the win after allowing an unearned run on five hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings.

Daniel Minor (3-2) was charged with his second consecutive loss after allowing three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two over six innings. Jack Fowler tossed two scoreless innings of relief and has now retired 18 of the last 20 batters he’s faced in relief after allowing a single and baserunner to reach via an error.

The RailCats conclude their four-game road trip in Fargo, N.D., on Sunday afternoon against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at 1:00 p.m. LHP Alex Gunn (3-1, 2.01) goes for his fourth straight win against RedHawks RHP D.J. Brown (2-0, 2.73) in the series finale.

The RailCats return home to U.S. Steel Yard from their season-long seven-game road trip on Friday, June 15th vs. the Sioux City Explorers. Friday’s series opener vs. Sioux City is Merrillville, Crown Point, DeMotte and Rensselear Community Night and a Fireworks Friday, presented by Fifth Third Bank. Friday’s game is also Sandlot Night and the first of two Scout Night Campouts. Scout Night ticket packages range from $9 to $19 and feature Q & A with the players after the game, the movie Sandlot on the Jumbotron, postgame fireworks, a campout on the field and s’mores and breakfast the next morning.