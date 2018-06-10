Luna Fargo Puts on Second Annual Block Party

Vendors included local farmers, Scoop–n–Dough, Off the Deck Hot Sauce and more

FARGO, N.D. — Ribfest may be over but summer festivities are only beginning.

Luna Fargo put on their second summer block party this year in historic Midtown.

Vendors included local farmers, Scoop–n–Dough, Off the Deck Hot Sauce and more.

Last year was the first block party Luna threw where they expected about 250 people, but more than 800 people showed up.

“It just kind of has that neighborhood feel, it’s one of the buzz words that we use for Luna and it just had that neighborhood feel to it. We had such good reception last year that we thought we’d keep doing it,” said Nikki Berglund, Luna’s owner.

Luna’s block party also had face painting for kids, live music and improv comedy.